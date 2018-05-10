ARF lawmaker Armen Babayan quits

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. ARF lawmaker Armen Babayan has filed for resignation to Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan, ARF secretary Armenuhi Kyureghyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Armen Babayan decided to be fully engaged in business and in order for there not to be a misunderstanding that he is doing business while being in the legislative branch, he decided to step down – with this also emphasizing the separation of the legislative [branch] and business,” she said.

The law prohibits Members of Parliament to be engaged in business activities.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan