President of Artsakh attends mass in honor of armed forces

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan attended a mass in honor of the country’s Defense Army on May 10 in Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral (Holy Savior Cathedral), the president’s office said.

Defense minister of Artsakh Levon Mnatsakanyan and other military officials were in attendance of the event.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan