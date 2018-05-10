Demonstrators rally outside Yerevan City Hall, demand resignation of Mayor

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. A group of demonstrators are rallying outside Yerevan City Hall demanding the resignation of Mayor Taron Margaryan. Members of the City Council from the opposition Yelk and Yerkir Tsirani factions have joined the protests.

Demonstrators have blocked the street outside the building and traffic has been shut down.

Yelk faction head Davit Khajakyan told reporters that their faction has also submitted a demand requesting Taron Margaryan’s resignation.

“In terms of the practical demand we are waiting for our other friends of the faction, in order to be able to hold a sitting and have a discussion about practical steps”, he said.

Commenting on a possible candidate for Mayor, Khajakyan said the Mayor should be elected from members of the City Council.

“I don’t think any HHK member of the City Council would assume such a burden. Something has really changed in our country and these realities must be reckoned with”, he said.

Khajakyan says the faction must discuss the matter with members of the Civil Contract party, who are currently busy with forming a new government.

Incumbent Mayor Taron Margaryan is serving in office since 2011. He was re-elected by the City Council in 2017.

