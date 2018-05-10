Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 May

PM Pashinyan proposes President Sarkissian to relieve Police Chief and NSS Director from their posts


YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan proposed President Armen Sarkissian to relieve Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan and Director of the National Security Service Georgi Kutoyan from their posts, reports Armenpress.

“I have just signed the proposal directed to the President of Armenia to relieve Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan and NSS Director Georgi Kutoyan from their posts”, Pashinyan said on Facebook.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan

 




