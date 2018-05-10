PM Nikol Pashinyan to chair first Cabinet meeting tomorrow

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The first Cabinet meeting chaired by new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will take place May 11, the government’s press service said.

“The upcoming Cabinet meeting will take place May 11 at 11:00”, the press service said in a statement.

Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister by the Armenian parliament on May 8 in the second round of voting.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against the candidacy of Nikol Pashinyan. He needed at least 53 votes to be named Prime Minister.

As required by the Constitution, a new government must be formed within 15 days after electing a Prime Minister.

