North Korea’s Kim says meeting with Trump will bring positive changes on Korean Peninsula

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un says the upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump will bring positive changes to on the Korean Peninsula, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Thursday after Kim’s meeting with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, TASS reported.

“He (Kim Jong-un) said the upcoming North Korea-US summit will be a historic meeting for the first step towards development of positive changes on the Korean Peninsula and building better future”, the agency said.

Pompeo arrived in the North Korean capital city to discuss organizational details of the upcoming meeting between the two countries’ leaders.

The meeting of US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un is expected to be held in early June in Singapore.

Trump told reporters at the White House that he would announce the time and location in three days.

According to CNN, Trump ruled out the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that divides North and South Korea as a potential location for the talks with Kim. Singapore and the DMZ are the only two places Trump has floated in public as potential venues for the meeting.

