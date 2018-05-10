Israel strikes dozens of Iranian targets in Syria – IDF

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Israeli air force has delivered airstrikes at Iranian Quds forces in the Syrian territory.

“Overnight, IDF fighter jets struck dozens of military targets belonging to the Iranian Quds forces in Syrian territory.

The strikes tonight were in response to the rockets that the Iranian Quds forces launched towards IDF forward posts in the Golan Heights. No injuries or damage were reported in the Iranian attack, & no hits were located in Israel,” the IDF said.

The Israeli military said it had notified Russia prior to striking the targets.

Israel said it isn’t interested in further escalating the conflict with Iran and called on Tehran to refrain from rocket attacks.

A source told RIA Novosti in the Beirut airport that Israel launched the airstrikes from Lebanese territory.

In turn, Syrian military said its air defense forces have intercepted dozens of Israeli missiles.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan