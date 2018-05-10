Trump- Kim Jong Un summit expected to be held in early June in Singapore

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is expected to be held in early June in Singapore, Fox News reports citing its sources.

CNN reports Trump told reporters at the White House that he would announce the time and location in three days.

Trump ruled out the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that divides North and South Korea as a potential location for the talks with Kim. Singapore and the DMZ are the only two places Trump has floated in public as potential venues for the meeting.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan