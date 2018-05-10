Deputy minister resigns, quits HHK and signals establishment of new political party

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Deputy minister of sports and youth affairs Khachik Asryan has resigned. Mr. Asryan also serves as president of the Armenian Eagles NGO.

In a statement, Mr. Asryan also said he is quitting from the ranks of the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK).

“Upon examining the analysis of members of the board of Armenian Eagles, heads of all its branches, the recommendations and sincere desire of 45117 members, a decision was made: To create a new Armenian Eagles: United Armenia political party on the solid foundation of Armenian Eagles Patriotic NGO which has established 301 branches in Armenia as a result of 15 years of activity,” Mr. Asryan said.

Mr. Asryan said details will be released at the upcoming founding congress of the party.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan