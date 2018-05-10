France offers best wishes for success to PM Pashinyan, Armenian people

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The French foreign ministry has released a statement on the election of Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister of Armenia.

“France welcomes the dialogue between political forces that allowed the Armenian Parliament to elect a new prime minister on May 8, in respect of the Constitution and the fundamental rights of Armenia’s citizens.

It [France] offers him [Pashinyan], and the Armenian people, its best wishes for success.

France will continue to provide its support for Armenia”, the French foreign ministry said.

Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister by the Armenian parliament on May 8 in the second round of voting.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against the candidacy of Nikol Pashinyan. He needed at least 53 votes to be named Prime Minister.

As required by the Constitution, a new government must be formed within 15 days after electing a Prime Minister.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan