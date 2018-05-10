LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-05-18

LONDON, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 2.43% to $2363.00, copper price down by 0.88% to $6759.00, lead price up by 1.19% to $2301.00, nickel price up by 0.61% to $13975.00, tin price down by 0.49% to $21125.00, zinc price up by 3.46% to $3080.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $89000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.