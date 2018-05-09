Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-05-18

YEREVAN, 9 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 May, USD exchange rate stood at 486.68 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 578.13 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.69 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 657.85 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 20488.34 drams. Silver price stood at 256.85 drams. Platinum price stood at 14098.06 drams.