Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on assuming Prime Minister’s post

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of assuming the post of Prime Minister of Armenia, expressing confidence that under the leadership of Pashinyan Armenia will continue its police aimed at sustainable development and improving the social welfare of the people.

ARMENPRESS reports the congratulatory message runs as follows,

“I am confident that the friendly relations based on mutual understanding between the two states will continue to serve as a reliable basis for expanding the partnership between Kazakhstan and Armenia in the spirit of traditional partnership for the benefit of our peoples”.

