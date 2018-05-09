NATO expects continuation of solid partnership with Armenia - James Appathurai congratulates Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai has sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of assuming the post of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports the congratulatory message runs as follows,

“I congratulate Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being elected Prime Minister of Armenia in line with the Constitution. NATO expects continuation of solid partnership with Armenia, including political dialogue and practical cooperation”.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan