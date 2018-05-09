Lithuanian PM congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Lithuania Saulius Skvernelis congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on behalf of the Lithuanian Government on the occasion of being elected Prime Minister of Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports the congratulatory message of the Lithuanian PM runs as follows,

“I sincerely wish you success in solving all the issues facing the new Government of Armenia. We are interested in active development of bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Lithuania that will lead to economic development of our countries and rise in trade turnover. We confidently support the dialogue between Armenia and the EU that is directed at strengthening democracy in your country, rule of law and protection of human rights. We welcome the implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU signed in 2017, which gives a new and powerful impetus for the implementation of the goals mentioned above”.

