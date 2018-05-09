Nikol Pashinyan expects only positive developments in Armenian-Russian relations

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the PM informed at a press conference in Artsakh. “I have to say that we had a very sincere and constructive conversation. We agreed to continue our conversation on May 14 in the sidelines of the EAEU summit”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

The Armenian Premier also added that during the telephone conversation he expressed his position that the Armenian-Russian strategic and allied relations should deepen also in the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization. “Of course, all the member states should think of making their membership to those organizations more effective. I mean that trade turnover should increase to a level that will be visible for our citizens. Of course, we expect only positive developments in Armenian-Russian relations”, Pashinyan concluded.

