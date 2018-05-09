Our efforts should be directed at Artsakh’s international recognition in the shortest term – Nikol Pashinyan meets with Bako Sahakyan

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of the working visit to Artsakh, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister, a range of issues related to the partnership between Armenia and Artsakh in different spheres were discussed at the meeting.

“Honorable Mr. Prime Minister, I welcome you, as well as your decision to make your first visit to Artsakh following your election as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. I attach importance to that we visited the Defense Ministry, as well as had an opportunity to speak about our economy. We expressed confidence that thereafter our efforts will be again directed to the reinforcement and prosperity of our Motherland – Armenia and Artsakh. I salute you for visiting the Artsakh part of your Motherland”, Bako Sahakyan said.

“I am thankful, Mr. President. I highlight my first visit as Prime Minister to the Republic of Artsakh, since our relations with the Republic of Artsakh are a priority. I have come here with the following two messages. First, I express my support to the Republic of Artsakh and its President fully and unconditionally. Second, yesterday I said in my speech that we attach great importance to the continuation of the negotiation process of Karabakh issue that will take into account the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination and declared that I am ready to negotiate with the Azerbaijani president in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship, but I think that this negotiation format cannot be assessed as a full-fledged one as long as one of the conflict sides, in the person of the leadership of Artsakh, does not participate in the talks. I will have the courage to insist that one of the reasons that the settlement negotiations have not given the desired result so far is also that, because it’s difficult to imagine that negotiations in a non full-fledged, incomplete format can be productive. We also think that it’s necessary to make efforts, including by making use of the potential of the Diaspora, so as the international recognition process of Artsakh is not only continued, but also takes a new impetus. We are committed to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the issue and condemn any act of using force or the threat to use it. There are no doubts that the authorities of Armenia will make all possible efforts to protect the interests of the Republic of Artsakh and its people, including on the international arena, but I think that the interests of the Republic of Artsakh and its people will be best protected at the international arena just by the authorities of Artsakh. Therefore, our efforts should be directed at the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh and its leadership in the shortest term”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

“During these years I have announced many times that we overcome our difficulties together with our sisters and brothers from Mother Armenia and Diaspora, as well as recorded all our achievements due to that same trinity. This visit and our discussions, discussed issues once again not only inspire hope, but also convey confidence to all of us that we will implement our sacred mission with that same devotion and resolve, which is the protection of our Motherland, preservation of impregnable borders and the improving the welfare of our people. I also had the opportunity to report you different information, particularly about the current situation near our state borders and you made sure how resolve are the Armed Forces of the Republic of Artsakh, the citizens of Artsakh and worldwide Armenians if our enemy again carries out criminal actions. Naturally, this visit and our discussions further clarified our possible actions in case of such criminal actions”, Bako Sahakyan said.

“Mr. President, I am very glad to record and make sure that the Defense Army of Artsakh confidently keeps control of the situation on the frontline and like in the past, the combat readiness of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh is on a high level, but I think that this traditional combat readiness has been supplemented by one more component – it’s the atmosphere of the national consolidation that emerged in Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora after the recent developments. I think this is an important military-political factor and there are no doubts that today the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Artsakh and the Armenian people are not only capable to protect themselves, but also make any force to deeply regret if they dare to encroach on their security.

I want to once again thank you for the warm reception and for the sincere dialogue that was established between us, though this sincere dialogue was not established right today, but this is the first time I am hosted by you in the status of Prime Minister and I am confident that our cooperation will be productive and today’s visit leaves no doubts for that. Thank you”, PM Nikol Pashinyan concluded.

