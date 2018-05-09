Pashinyan assesses great repatriation as one of priority issues of pan-Armenian agenda

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan thinks that great repatriation should become one of the priority issues of pan-Armenian agenda, ARMENPRESS reports Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference in Artsakh.

“I understand that repatriation is not a decision that can be made and implemented in a day, but I think great repatriation should become one of the priority issues of the pan-Armenian agenda”, Pashinyan said.

The Armenian Premier reaffirmed the approach that the utmost meaning of the existence of the Republic of Armenia is concentrating the main part of the human, financial, economic, intellectual, cultural potential of the Armenians in their motherland and ensuring the security and normal development of that potential. “I hope that this idea will be finally developed into a national ideology of the Armenian people”, Pashinyan concluded.

