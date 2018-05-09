There will be effective cooperation on ensuring security of Artsakh and Armenia– PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia attaches special importance to the relations between Armenia and Artsakh, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference in Artsakh. “There are no doubts that those relations will develop in a natural pace, will obtain new and new manifestations as a result of which new impetus will be given to the process of Artsakh’s international recognition”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

The Armenian PM informed that he has held meetings with the Command staff of the Defense Army of Artsakh, the commander of the Defense Army, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, listened to their reports and received the necessary information. “Based on today’s discussions we made sure that there will be an effective cooperation on ensuring the security of Artsakh and Armenia. These issues will permanently be in the focus of the Armenian Government”, Pashinyan underlined.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan