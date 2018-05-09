Armenian army is on high institutional level, says Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is currently on a working visit in Artsakh, visited the Defense Army headquarters together with President Bako Sahakyan where a consultation took place.

Lt. General Levon Mnatsakanyan, Artsakh’s defense minister and commander of the Defense Army, briefed the Armenian Prime Minister and Artsakh’s President on the tactical situation of the frontline, the Artsakh’s governmental press service said.

A wide range of issues relating to future enhancement of cooperation and improvement of enemy suppression mechanisms were discussed.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that the developments of the past month also showed that the Armenian Army is on a high institutional level. PM Pashinyan emphasized that all issues related to the military will be in the focus of the Armenian government.

