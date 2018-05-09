Armenian president takes part in Immortal Regiment march

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian participated in the Immortal Regiment march on May 9 – Victory Day – a march organized by “Immortal Regiment of Armenia” Patriotic NGO jointly with the defense ministry, the president’s office said.

The purpose of the march is to preserve and pass down to generations the symbolism and memories of Victory Day – the triple holidays (Victory and Peace Day, Liberation of Shushi, Foundation of Defense Army).

Participants of the march were holding photos of war veterans and fallen soldiers of the Great Patriotic War, Artsakh Liberation War and the 2016 April War.

