President Sarkissian congratulates veterans in symbolic mess tent on Victory Day

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited Yerevan’s Victory Park on May 9 and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the president’s office said.

The President was accompanied by Catholicos Garegin II , war veterans, top military officials, foreign diplomats and others.

On the occasion of Victory Day and Liberation of Shushi anniversary, the President paid homage to the memory of fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the defense and peace of their country

Sarkissian viewed a joint Armenian-Russian military march with participants of the event.

The President then visited a mess tent, a traditional event organized in the park on Victory Day, where he congratulated, dined and talked with the veterans.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan