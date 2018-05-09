Apprehended Armenia-Azerbaijan border trespassers ID’d as Bangladeshi citizens

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. The border trespassers who attempted to illegally cross into Armenia from Azerbaijan are identified as citizens of Bangladesh, acting defense minister Vigen Sargsyan told a press conference.

Earlier on May 8 the defense ministry of Armenia said that six foreign nationals have been apprehended while attempted to trespass into Armenian territory from Azerbaijan.

“Border guards were able to neutralize the group comprising 6 people upon violating the border regime. They are citizens of Bangladesh. They have been transferred to the national security service for further proceedings,” he said.

