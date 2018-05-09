Huge public support ain’t guarantee for same result in ballot box, says acting defense minister

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. The domestic political situation in Armenia is a touchstone for the introduction of the parliamentary system in the country, acting defense minister Vigen Sargsyan said at a press conference when asked on what resolution he sees in the current situation.

“Politics doesn’t have an outcome, it is a process. When you have factions in the parliament, Prime Minister, government change, this opens new doors for dialogue, political processes. I think there must be a process and want it or not we must take into account the new picture which is forming. Within the framework of this picture all political forces must talk to each other – always, and not occasionally, without ultimatums, without dictating conditions. They must speak and listen to each other, and the result will be good for the country,” Sargsyan said.

He said that is political forces don’t listen to each other and don’t talk to each other and attempt to impose something on each other, then the parliamentary administration system implies balance mechanisms for taking the situation to a different course.

“There is no outcome in politics, even new parliamentary elections will only be a new step in a long process. By the way, any election is unpredictable, and I think that all sides always know and remember this. It is never a fact that anyone who has even great public support ata given time which have the same result in a ballot box through the same voting just days after. I wish us all a peaceful political season of an endless process which is called politics”, he said.

Asked if he views snap elections to be a logical solution, Sargsyan said: “Time must show how the edges of mutual understanding are arranged in all actors. It is difficult to predict with individual processes. We’ll live and see”.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan