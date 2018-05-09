Acting defense minister “offered through various channels” to consider staying in office

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Acting defense minister Vigen Sargsyan finds rumors on his possible tenure in the upcoming government to be senseless.

Sargsyan delivered a press briefing in the ministry May 9.

A reporter mentioned that Sargsyan was the first official whom Nikol Pashinyan said he doesn’t see as defense minister. Sargsyan responded by firstly noting that he personally didn’t hear such a statement from Pashinyan. “Second of all, I didn’t even expect him to see me [as defense minister]. As much as our viewpoints differ, I treat Mr. Pashinyan with respect, and if he had such an opinion about me that he could’ve offered me to remain defense minister, my opinion about him would change a lot”, he said.

Sargsyan mentioned that it is very natural and normal that he didn’t receive the offer.

“If I were to receive such an offer, I had voiced through several channels in advance on what my reaction would be. Moreover, I have said that is such an offer was to be made publicly, my response would have also been very public, which isn’t desirable for future processes”, he said.

Sargsyan said there is no sense in discussing something which is unacceptable for him from the beginning.

Asked whether or not there were offers through different channels to continue his tenure as defense minister, Sargsyan said: “Yes, there was a discussion through several channels, in terms of how good it will be if I continue my service. I can’t say if those channels are linked personally with Pashinyan or his team, but there were rather different people and officials who offered to discuss it”.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan