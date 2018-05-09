Vigen Sargsyan comments on acting emergency situations minister Tonoyan’s possible candidacy for defense minister

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Acting defense minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan says it would be very convenient for him to see Davit Tonoyan in the post of the defense minister, reports Armenpress.

“Forming a new government is a very heavy responsibility. I think in several days, as required by the Constitution, you will hear about all candidates, appointments of ministers. As for Davit Tonoyan, we have passed a long path with him, we know each other for more than 19 years. He knows the defense ministry quite well, he has served here, passed a long path, has experience and knowledge. For me personally it would be quite convenient to see him as next defense minister”, Vigen Sargsyan said during a press conference in the defense ministry, commenting on acting emergency situations minister, former deputy defense minister Tonoyan’s possible candidacy for the defense minister.

He said in any case Davit Tonoyan will have an opportunity to compare, will be able to completely assess the work carried out over the past one and half year.

“At the same time, I have stated that a minister is not a hired employee, he is a member of the political team regardless of being a party member or not”, the acting defense minister said.

