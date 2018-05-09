President Sarkissian says ready to contribute to success of new government

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian says he is ready to contribute to the new government to reach success, reports Armenpress.

During a briefing with reporters in Yerevan’s Victory Park on May 9, the President expressed hope that newly-elected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be able to very quickly form a new government and solve the public’s issues of concern, be they economic, injustice, corruption related issues, as well as welfare issues.

“I must definitely have my contribution and I will have so that the government will reach success, otherwise all this movement, all hopes the people have towards the future will be nonsense. Therefore, I hope that tomorrow will really be better, and the government will justify itself”, the President said, adding that Nikol Pashinyan is a talented man with whom he has practical and very respectful ties.

Armen Sarkissian said he has been nominated by the proposal of the third President of the Republic. “The important is that I am ready and serve my country. If I serve good, it means I am a good president, if I don’t serve good, it means I am not a good president. The same Parliament, which elected me, also elected Mr. Pashinyan. The problem is whether we all can together make our country the one each of us, both me and our people, dreams and have dreamed for during 26 years”, the President stated.

Armen Sarkissian was elected President of Armenia by the Parliament on March 2, 2018 and assumed office on April 17.

Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister of Armenia by the Parliament on May 8. 59 voted in favor, 42 voted against. As required by the Constitution, a new government must be formed within 15 days after electing a Prime Minister.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan