Acting defense minister rules out working in upcoming government

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Acting defense minister Vigen Sargsyan has reaffirmed his statement on ruling out working in the upcoming government which is due to be formed.

Speaking to reporters, Vigen Sargsyan at the same time noted that he will continue his tenure until a new minister is appointed.

“I have announced and I must repeat again that I find a resignation of a minister to be inadmissible as long as a new minister isn’t appointed,” he said.

Sargsyan added that no minister is a hired employee, it is a political position where a task of teamwork, unity and deep trust is set.

“Being an effective minister is very difficult if you don’t have a team of like-minded people and if you don’t for the same task. I find continuing this work to be impossible. But it is also ruled out that I am anyhow self-isolating from these processes. One can serve the country, the people through the most various ways, office is just one of these [ways],” Sargsyan said.

On May 8, Vigen Sargsyan announced his intentions on resigning as acting defense minister.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan