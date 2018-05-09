Defense ministry’s updated website released: My Army mobile app to be available shortly

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense ministry released the updated mil.am website on May 9, and My Army mobile app will be available today in the evening, reports Armenpress.

During the presentation of the website Aspram Krpeyan, employee at the defense ministry’s information and PR department, introduced the features of the updated website and the mobile app.

She said while working on the website they have been inspired by the development model of Nation-Army potential. “Numerous discussions were held, all target groups have been specified who must get information from the website. We have outlined two main issues. The first one is that the website must have provided comprehensive information on the successes, ongoing activity of the defense ministry, as well as it must have been a reliable operative source during tense situations. In addition, the website for us should have been the visible evidence on the ministry’s activity by presenting the ongoing important programs and ensuring a direct link with the ministry and the minister”, Aspram Krpeyan said.

She informed that in addition to operative information, the website will also have materials on the Army and the Army events, emphasizing the importance of military professions and increasing the trust towards the Army and the officer staff.

My Army mobile app will not only allow an access to information on the defense ministry’s activity, but also will provide a chance to make a donation in the 1000+ website.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan