WATCH: Rock star Serj Tankian talks uniqueness of Armenia events

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Rock star Serj Tankian, the Armenian-American frontman of System Of A Down, who personally visited Armenia during the latest developments and was watching the election of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from the media box in the Armenian parliament, spoke with BBC about Armenia’s recent political change and shared his thoughts.

Tankian was supporting Pashinyan’s opposition movement when the then-lawmaker began his “My Walk” campaign on March 31 from Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city.

On May 7, a day before the second round of voting which subsequently named Pashinyan Prime Minister, Tankian arrived to Armenia. The rock star was welcomed by hundreds of fans and personally by Nikol Pashinyan in the airport.

