Speaker of Parliament Babloyan congratulates on Shushi Liberation and Victory Day

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan addressed a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Liberation of Shushi and the Victory and Peace Day, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The message says:

“Dear compatriots,

26 years ago, one of the most wonderful pages of the fight of the Armenian people for independence in the past century was written: Shushi was liberated. It became one of the most important guarantees for the security of Artsakh-Armenians and created preconditions to end the Artsakh liberation war with victory, to have firm protected borders today. Shushi was liberated thanks to the Armenian military-scientific mind and pan-national unity.

I congratulate all of us and first of all the yerkrapah volunteers, let bow before the bright memory of all our heroes who didn’t spare their lives for the defense of the borders of the homeland and the Armenians’ right to live freely.

Today we also celebrate the Victory and Peace Day. The Armenian people paid a very high price for the victory against Fascism in the Great Patriotic War. The hatred-based ideology has spread dividing lines in the world, and dozens of millions of people have been killed for eliminating it. May 8 and 9 are celebrated across the world as a Remembrance and Reconciliation Day for the World War II victims. We always should remember that different ideas and visions must unite the society, rather than to separate or create artificial barricades between people with different perceptions.

I once again congratulate on these holidays and wish all of us to be able to jointly use every day of peace for strengthening Armenia and Artsakh, the defense of borders and the welfare of the people”.



English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan