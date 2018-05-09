President Sarkissian lays flowers at memorial of Unknown Soldier in Victory Park

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on May 9 attended the celebrations in Yerevan’s Victory Park dedicated to the 26th anniversary of the Liberation of Shushi and the 73rd anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War, reports Armenpress.

At a briefing with reporters the President congratulated everyone on the Victory and Peace Day.

“Today is a victory day, and we can also say that today is the first day of the new Republic, and this day is victorious. A lot has changed in our country since yesterday. Today we have a new Prime Minister, and most of the people, the youth hope that tomorrow will be better than yesterday, and day after tomorrow will be better than tomorrow”, the President said.

The celebrations in the Victory Park were also attended by Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II, Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan, Director of the National Security Service Georgi Kutoyan, President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan, acting Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, acting Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan. The officials laid flowers at the memorial of Unknown Soldier.

