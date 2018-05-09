President’s Office denies justice minister Harutyunyan’s re-appointment reports: faulty mailing system behind misunderstanding

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Reports on the re-appointment of Davit Harutyunyan as justice minister are false, Presidential Aide Hasmik Petrosyan told ARMENPRESS.

Petrosyan said the media reports on Harutyunyan’s re-appointment are a result of misunderstanding.

Davit Harutyunyan is currently serving as acting justice minister.

The president’s aide said that the appointment order which was referred to in the reports is dated April 20 and it was most likely sent to some media outlets due to technical malfunction of the press release system.

“Experts of the president’s office are now trying to clarify the cause of the mailing system’s malfunction”, she said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan