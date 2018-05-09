PM Pashinyan thanks Putin for Russia’s balanced stance

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for Russia’s balanced stance during the domestic political crisis in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

“We have exchanged congratulations and discussed a number of ongoing issues”, the Armenian PM said on Facebook, adding that they agreed to continue the discussion in Sochi on the sidelines of the EAEU summit.

PM Pashinyan and President Putin held a telephone conversation on May 8 during which they expressed readiness to continue the joint work on further developing the Armenian-Russian strategic, allied relations and deepening the integration processes.

In his turn the Armenian PM warmly congratulated the Russian President on assuming office and wished further success in state activities. Pashinyan also congratulated Putin on the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Armenian lawmakers elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against.

The extraordinary sitting of the Armenian parliament kicked off 12:00 for the second round of vote to elect a Prime Minister. Nikol Pashinyan, the opposition leader who spearheaded the recent nationwide demonstrations, was the only candidate for the position, just like during the first round on May 1.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan