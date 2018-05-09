Yerevan Mayor extends congrats on May 9

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan issued a congratulatory statement on May 9 – Victory and Peace Day, City Hall said.

“Respectable veterans of the Great Patriotic War,

Dear co-citizens,

For our people, May 9 is the day of glorious victories and a double holiday and I congratulate all of us on this event.

The Great Patriotic War was a great ordeal both for all peoples of the Soviet Union and for Armenian people. The inhumane ideology of Fascism was the main danger threatening mankind and Armenian people stood up to take part in the struggle against it.

There were more than a hundred USSR heroes, marshals and generals Armenians by nation whose names are inscribed in golden letters in the history of the victory over Fascism. Our grandparents defended their homeland, homes and families at the cost of their lives. Thousands of Armenians gave their lives for this victory. And May 9 is the holiday achieved at the cost of their blood and I am sure that no matter how many years will pass, generations will remember those who brought the victory in the Great Patriotic War and will always feel grateful to them.

Decades passed after the victory in the Patriotic War, and the descendants of those heroes wrote another glorious page in the chronology of victories of the Armenian people liberating the spiritual and cultural capital of Artsakh – Shushi- thus making May 9 a double holiday for Armenian people.

Dear veterans,

Addressing our gratitude to the heroes gaining victories in the past and present times, bowing our heads in commemoration of those fallen we state again that nobody and noting are forgotten. Eternal glory to all heroes”, the Mayor said in the statement as reported by Yerevan City Hall.

