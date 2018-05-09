‘May the Lord bless and support our people today and always, Amen’ – Catholicos Garegin II on Victory and Peace Day

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Garegin II has released a statement on May 9 – Victory and Peace Day – the liberation of Shushi and the days of foundation of Artsakh’s Defense Army.

“I convey our Patriarchal blessings and congratulations to all our people in Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora on the occasion of Victory and Peace Day, the liberation of Shushi and days of Artsakh’s Defense Army.

This day is sacramental for our people, who heroically contributed in shaping the victory of the Great Patriotic War for world peace and free and progressive life of peoples. With the same patriotic spirit, our people liberated Shushi – adding a new chapter of victory in our national history. Today we are solemnly celebrating the Defense Army day also, which is resilient and courageously maintaining the security and peace of Artsakh”, the Catholicos said in part.

“Praise the Lord that the sons of our people are full of determination and zeal in defending the borders of our fatherland and shaping the bright future of the country with new accomplishments”, Garegin II continued.

“May the Lord keep our statehood firmly, bless and support our people today and always, Amen”.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan