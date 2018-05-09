Triumphant spirit of the people to bring new successes to Armenia, Artsakh – Prime Minister Pashinyan’s congratulatory address on Victory and Peace Day

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan released a congratulatory message on the occasion of May 9 - Victory and Peace Day, the PM’s office said.

“Dear countrymen,

I cordially congratulate you on Victory and Peace Day.

The victory of our ancestors in the Great Patriotic War was truly historical. This victory and subsequent peace opened new doors for our people and opened new horizons for its creative work, prosperity and development of the country.

All segments of the Armenian people gave everything they could for this victory and crowned their name with glory in all fronts of World War II, as well as in the rear, partisan battles and resistance movements.

Today, we express our respect and gratitude to our veterans with deepest regards.

Today is a double holiday for us. We are celebrating another anniversary of the liberation of Shushi. This glorious victory wasn’t solely a military success. With this the Armenians of Artsakh were saved from the danger of annihilation and acquired a prospect of living peacefully.

Today we bow before the memory of all our martyrs and we assure that violation of the freedom of individuals and the nation will not be tolerated. It will not be tolerated because our people have humanitarian ideals, a freedom-loving spirit, as well as a united will to protect these ideals.

The non-violent, democratic velvet revolution which took place in Armenia and its nationwide coverage is another irrevocable proof that we have a clear understanding in terms of what is freedom, democracy and peacefulness. Today, the Armenian people in Armenia, in Artsakh and in the Diaspora are once again confident in its strengths, the spirit of liberation of Shushi is awake in our hearts and eyes.

Dear people, proud citizens of the Republic of Armenia, I have no doubt that the triumphant spirit of the Armenian people, which was strengthened even more by the latest developments, will bring new successes for Armenia and Artsakh. The Armenian people are confidently walking the path of realization of their dreams.

I once again congratulate us all on this glorious holiday and wish peaceful skies, fair and productive work for the glory of our country and for the welfare of our people”, the Armenian Prime Minister said in the statement.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan