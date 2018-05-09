‘I am feeling particularly happy for my nation’ – Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Armenia events

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian national football team captain, midfielder of London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan commented on the domestic political developments in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

“I am feeling particularly happy for my nation today. After several weeks of peaceful and popular movements held all over Armenia, our country showed to the world a model of how the voice of a nation can be heard. I wish Armenia to be a place where every single citizen has the best chances to fulfill their dreams. Long live the Armenian people!” Mkhitaryan said on Facebook.

Armenian lawmakers elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against.

The extraordinary sitting of the Armenian parliament kicked off 12:00 for the second round of vote to elect a Prime Minister. Nikol Pashinyan, the opposition leader who spearheaded the recent nationwide demonstrations, was the only candidate for the position, just like during the first round on May 1.

