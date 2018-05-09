LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-05-18

LONDON, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2307.00, copper price stood at $6819.00, lead price stood at $2274.00, nickel price stood at $13890.00, tin price stood at $21230.00, zinc price stood at $2977.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $89000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.