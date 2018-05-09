USA congratulates Nikol Pashinyan as new PM of Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. The United States extended congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan as the new Prime Minister of Armenia.

“The United States congratulates Nikol Pashinyan as the new Prime Minister of Armenia. We look forward to working closely with the new government and with the people of Armenia on the many areas of shared interest between our countries, including increasing trade, working in support of democracy and rule of law, and safeguarding regional and global security”, US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a press statement.



Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister by the Armenian parliament on May 8 in the second round of voting.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against Nikol Pashinyan. He needed at least 53 votes to be named Prime Minister.

As required by the Constitution, a new government must be formed within 15 days after electing a Prime Minister.

