Eurovision 2018: Armenia fails to qualify for final

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s entry for the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest Sevak Khanagyan failed to qualify for the final.

Sevak delivered his performance of the song Qami (meaning Wind in Armenian) at the first semi final on May 8, along with performances of singers from 19 other countries.

The second semi final is set to take place May 10, with the final scheduled for May 12.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 is the 63rd edition of the annual Eurovision Song Contest. It takes place for the first time in Portugal following the country's first victory at the 2017 contest in Kiev, Ukraine with the song "Amar pelos dois", performed by Salvador Sobral. The contest is held at the Altice Arena in Lisbon and consists of two semi-finals on 8 and 10 May and a final on 12 May 2018.

