PM Nikol Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with Russian President

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 8. The Russian President congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being elected Prime Minister of Armenia and wished success in that responsible post.

ARMENPRESS reports, citing the official website of the Prime Minister, the interlocutors mutually expressed readiness to continue joint efforts aimed at further strengthening of Armenian-Russian strategic and allied relations and expansion of integration processes. The sides underlined that they will have the opportunity to discuss the mentioned issues more thoroughly on May 14 during the meeting of the Heads of State of the EAEU member states.

The Armenian Prime Minister warmly congratulated the Russian President on the occasion of assuming the post and wished him future achievements in state activities. Nikol Pashinyan also congratulated the President of Russia on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War.

Earlier today, the Russian President had sent a congratulatory message to newly elected Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan