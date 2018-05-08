Prime Minister of Estonia wishes success to Nikol Pashinyan in solving big tasks

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Estonia Jüri Ratas congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being elected Prime Minister of Armenia and wished him success.

“My congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Armenia. I wish him all the success in tackling the big tasks ahead. Hoping to continue the excellent relations and cooperation between our two countries and also between Armenia and the EU”, ARMENPRESS reports the Prime Minister of Estonia tweeted.

