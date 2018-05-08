Alan Duncan congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being elected Prime Minister of Armenia and expressed satisfaction for the political situation in Armenia was solved through negotiations. ARMENPRESS reports the congratulatory message runs as follows,

“I am glad for the political situation in Armenia was solved through negotiations and parliamentary procedures and I congratulate Nikol Pashinyan on being elected the new Prime Minister of Armenia. Thanks to all the stakeholders the developments in the last 3 weeks went on peacefully and mainly without incidents. It’s important that the restraint demonstrated by all the sides and skillful management is continued and the political process moves forward based on firm constitutional and legal fundaments.

During my 2 visits to Armenia during the past 12 months I personally got acquainted with the rich history and potential of the country. During my meetings I was particularly impressed by the young people who are resolve to shape the bright future of Armenia. The United Kingdom, as an old friend of Armenia, is ready to assist Armenia in strengthening democracy, good management and its efforts to improve equal economic opportunities”.

