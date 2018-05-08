Acting Vice Prime Minister presents preparatory works ahead of upcoming EAEU summit to PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received acting Vice Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, during the meeting the interlocutors touched upon the preparatory works ahead of the upcoming EAEU summit . Vache Gabrielyan presented to Pashinyan the issues on the agenda of the summit. Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the future development of cooperation in the sidelines of the EAEU and expansion of relations with the member states.

