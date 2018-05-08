RPA will be constructive opposition – Armen Ashotyan

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. MP Armen Ashotyan representing the Republican Party of Armenia assesses the announcements that the RPA abandons the political landscape of Armenia as untimely, ARMENPRESS reports Armen Ashotyan gave a press conference on May 8. “Our opponent themselves say that there are people among us who can contribute to Armenia’s economic, political and social life”, Ashotyan said, adding that they will find their place in the new political reality in Armenia. “If not as a ruling party, at least as opposition”, Ashotyan said.

According to him, in a country that builds democracy and strives for pluralism being opposition is an honorable and responsible task. “I think any leadership that enjoys public support will need opposition sooner or later”, Ashotyan said.

Armen Ashotyan stressed that they are ready to become opposition and voice about all the problems. He added that they will be constructive opposition.

