Georgia stands by brotherly Armenia - Kvirikashvili congratulates Pashinyan
18:35, 8 May, 2018
YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili congratulated newly-elected Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
ARMENPRESS reports the congratulatory message particularly reads, “Congratulations to the newly elected Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. I wish you all the best in your future endeavors. Georgia firmly supports and stands by brotherly Armenia. I believe strong ties and friendship between our countries will further deepen''.
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan
