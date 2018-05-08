Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 May

Georgia stands by brotherly Armenia  - Kvirikashvili congratulates Pashinyan


YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS.  Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili congratulated newly-elected Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

ARMENPRESS reports the congratulatory message particularly reads, “Congratulations to the newly elected Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. I wish you all the best in your future endeavors. Georgia firmly supports and stands by brotherly Armenia. I believe strong ties and friendship between our countries will further deepen''.

