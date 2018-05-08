NSS Director briefs Pashinyan on security situation in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Newly elected Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Georgy Kutoyan and his deputies.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, Georgy Kutoyan briefed PM Pashinyan on the security situation in the country, noting that the National Security Service continues to implement its tasks with high sense of responsibility.

