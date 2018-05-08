CoE Secretary General congratulates Pashinyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland has congratulated Pashinyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the CoE office.

“On behalf of the Council of Europe, I congratulate Nikol Pashinyan on his election as Prime Minister of Armenia.

Today's decision by the Armenian Parliament shows that the constitutional reform, which is being carried out with the help of our organisation, has started to be implemented. This process should continue, in line with the wishes of the Armenian people.

“The Council of Europe is ready to provide any further assistance to the Armenian authorities in this very important process based on human rights, democracy and the rule of law”, reads the statement issued by Jagland.

Armenian lawmakers elected Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against.

The extraordinary sitting of the Armenian parliament kicked off 12:00 for the second round of vote to elect a Prime Minister. Nikol Pashinyan, the opposition leader who spearheaded the recent nationwide demonstrations, was the only candidate for the position, just like during the first round on May 1.

As required by the Constitution, a new Cabinet must be formed within 15 days after electing a Prime Minister.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan