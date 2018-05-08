CSTO attaches importance to continuation of intensive cooperation with Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Yuri Khachaturov, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), expressed hope that the intensive cooperation with Armenia will continue after election of Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister, reports Armenpress.

“I expect continuation of intensive cooperation on strengthening the CSTO, solving issues facing it, by taking into account the legal interests of all member states of the organization”, Yuri Khachaturov said in a statement.

The CSTO chief congratulated Pashinyan on being elected as Armenia’s PM and expressed confidence that that the “political experience and the pan-national support” will enable the Armenian government to implement the reforms as announced within a short period of time.

Armenian lawmakers elected Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against.

The extraordinary sitting of the Armenian parliament kicked off 12:00 for the second round of vote to elect a Prime Minister. Nikol Pashinyan, the opposition leader who spearheaded the recent nationwide demonstrations, was the only candidate for the position, just like during the first round on May 1.

Two other factions in addition to Pashinyan’s Yelk have endorsed the opposition leader’s candidacy – the ARF and the Tsarukyan.

Pashinyan needed at least 53 votes in the 105-seat unicameral parliament to be named Prime Minister.

As required by the Constitution, a new government must be formed within 15 days after electing a Prime Minister.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



